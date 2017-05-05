ATHENS May 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras sought on Friday to bring his leftist Syriza party on
board to approve a deal reached with international lenders,
sweetening the pot by saying any above-target savings this year
would go to the Greek people.
He also repeated his mantra that Greece has done its bit
with austerity and reforms and that it is now time for the
lenders -- the European Union and International Monetary Fund --
to meet their promises to consider debt relief.
"After five years of promises ... our lenders are faced with
the obligation to immediately adopt substantial measures to
reduce the debt," Tsipras told his party lawmakers.
Tsipras was speaking following Tuesday's initial deal on a
package of reforms -- including such unpopular moves as cutting
pensions -- between creditors and the government
The agreement ends six months of staff-level haggling and
will pave the way for the disbursement of further rescue funds
if approved first by the Greek parliament and then by euro zone
finance ministers.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)