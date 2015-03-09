BRUSSELS, March 9 Euro zone finance ministers concluded their discussions on Greece on Monday and have said progress must be made now, an EU official said, adding that the ministers would not publish a joint statement on the issue.

"It's over," the official said of the Eurogroup discussions on Greece. Ministers said "we must move forward now," the official said.

A Greek official confirmed the discussion was over. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)