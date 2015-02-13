FOREX-Dollar close to eight-week high vs yen as risk appetite recovers
* Concerns about possible North Korean test also underpin yen
ATHENS Feb 13 Greece will make every effort to reach an agreement with its euro zone partners at Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how to transition to a new support programme, its government spokesman said on Friday.
"We will do whatever we can so that a deal is found on Monday," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "If we don't have an agreement on Monday, we believe that there is always time so that there won't be a problem."
Athens agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated international bailout in a political climbdown that could prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as early as next month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)
* Concerns about possible North Korean test also underpin yen
LONDON, May 10 It looks like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in the financing of Greece's third bailout, Slovakia's finance minister Peter Kazimir said at the EBRD's annual meeting in Nicosia on Wednesday.