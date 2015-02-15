ATHENS Feb 15 Negotiations between Greece and its European partners at Monday's Eurogroup meeting will be tough and it is not certain that a deal can be reached, a Greek government official said on Sunday.

"The negotiation will be difficult. In any case, it is not certain that there will ... be an agreement at tomorrow's Eurogroup," the official said. "No one, of course, can prejudge the outcome."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)