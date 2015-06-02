ATHENS, June 2 Greek Labour Minister Panos
Skourletis said on Tuesday that Athens could not make more
concessions in negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal and its
international lenders must assume their responsibilities.
"There is no room for more compromises. We are waiting for
the other side to assume its responsibilities," Skourletis told
Greece's Skai TV.
Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and
the International Monetary Fund are racing to hammer out a deal
that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and
potentially leaving the euro zone.
