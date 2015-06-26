BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says receives consent to extend maturity of senior secured convertible debentures
* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024
BRUSSELS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a day after after euro zone finance ministers failed to clinch a cash-for-reform deal, a Greek government official said.
Merkel, Hollande and Tsipras are in Brussels for a regular summit of European Union leaders.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet again in Brussels on Saturday to try to solve the crisis before the deadline on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) repayment to the IMF that Greece needs to make by June 30. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA implemented a 1 billion reais ($318.5 million) capital reduction in division Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, the steelmaker said in a Friday securities filing.