BRUSSELS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a day after after euro zone finance ministers failed to clinch a cash-for-reform deal, a Greek government official said.

Merkel, Hollande and Tsipras are in Brussels for a regular summit of European Union leaders.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet again in Brussels on Saturday to try to solve the crisis before the deadline on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) repayment to the IMF that Greece needs to make by June 30. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)