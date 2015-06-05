ATHENS, June 5 Greece's leftist-led government
may call early elections if the country's international lenders
do not soften their terms for a cash-for-reforms deal, Deputy
Social Security Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, a hardliner in the
government, said on Friday.
"The lenders want to impose hard measures. If they do not
back down from this package of blackmail the government ... will
have to seek alternative solutions, elections," he said.
Stratoulis is closer to the far-left faction of the ruling
Syriza party, and it was not unclear if the statement
represented a wider view within the party. But it underlined the
deep anger at the proposal from lenders and a growing sense that
the party will seek alternatives to avoid accepting the plan.
Greece delayed a key debt payment to the International
Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to
tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off
default.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)