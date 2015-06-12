BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ATHENS, June 12 Greece on Friday said the International Monetary Fund's decision to leave negotiations on a cash-for-reforms deal in Brussels was designed to put pressure on both Athens and its European creditors.
In a signal that it had not softened its stance in the talks, a Greek government official also said Athens would not cross its "red lines" as it looked to intensify political negotiations for an agreement.
Time is fast running out for Greece to reach a deal with its EU and IMF lenders and avert a default at the end of June that could see it tumbling out of the euro zone. But talks ended without a breakthrough on Thursday night and the IMF team abruptly left. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp)
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)