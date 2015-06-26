Mehta joins Aberdeen to set up loan platform
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Paul Mehta is to join Aberdeen Asset Management to head up and build its new loan platform.
ATHENS, June 26 Greece's creditors gave its leftist government 24 hours to respond to a proposal on a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Friday shortly before an emergency cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"The game of words is over. At yesterday's Eurogroup and at the EU leaders summit it became clear that Greece must respond to the text put forth by the institutions in 24 hours," said the official.
"For as long as Greece does not back down, the threats begin to fade and reason starts to prevail," the official added.
* In market making, KCG averaged $26.3 billion dollar volume traded, 11.1 billion shares traded, 3.3 million trades per day in u.s. Equities in April