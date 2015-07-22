ATHENS, July 22 It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece's international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout can start this week, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

"It's extremely important to wrap up this prior actions procedure so that we can start negotiations on Friday," he told lawmakers as they started debating a reform bill which Greece must adopt on Wednesday to meet the terms of a deal struck with its euro zone peers last week. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Pitas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)