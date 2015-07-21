BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 21 Greece hopes talks with international creditors on a cash-for-reforms bailout package will be wrapped up by Aug 20, the government's spokeswoman said.
The negotiations will start after parliament votes on Wednesday on a new set of reforms required by international lenders, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said a statement.
"Immediately after the vote of the prior actions, negotiations with the lenders will start, with August 20th being the final date," she said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.