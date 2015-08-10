BRUSSELS Aug 10 Talks between Greece and its international creditors are making progress and a deal on a third bailout is "feasible" this month, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said on Monday.

"A deal is feasible. A deal can be reached in the month of August, preferably before August 20," she said, reiterating comments from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week.

"The Commission, together with the teams of the IMF and the ECB have been working throughout the weekend to finalise the text of a memorandum of understanding and an additional list of prior actions which the Greek authorities could legislate shortly," she said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert Jan Bartunek)