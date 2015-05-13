ATHENS Greece's negotiating team will continue talks with the country's international creditors to reach a cash-for-reforms deal, a government official said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"The cabinet authorised the negotiating team at the Brussels Group to continue talks starting tomorrow, aiming at a mutually beneficial agreement," the official said. "The instructions given to the negotiating team were to move in such a way to speed up the process."
However, the leftist government's red lines have not changed, the official added.
The cabinet also discussed a planned VAT tax reform in order to be ready to legislate, depending on the progress of the negotiations.
Athens hopes to clinch a deal at a Eurogroup meeting after a summit in Riga later in the month.
