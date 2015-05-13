A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter outside the Maximos mansion as a government council at the Prime Minister's office takes place, in Athens May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's negotiating team will continue talks with the country's international creditors to reach a cash-for-reforms deal, a government official said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"The cabinet authorised the negotiating team at the Brussels Group to continue talks starting tomorrow, aiming at a mutually beneficial agreement," the official said. "The instructions given to the negotiating team were to move in such a way to speed up the process."

However, the leftist government's red lines have not changed, the official added.

The cabinet also discussed a planned VAT tax reform in order to be ready to legislate, depending on the progress of the negotiations.

Athens hopes to clinch a deal at a Eurogroup meeting after a summit in Riga later in the month.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Renee Maltezou; Editing by Larry King)