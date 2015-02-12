ATHENS Feb 12 Greece is negotiating with its
euro zone partners on how it can leave its bailout and make the
transition to a new programme, a government official said on
Thursday.
"The switch from the bailout to a new Greek programme is
henceforth the focus of negotiations and the next Eurogroup
meeting," the official said. "Mr. Dijsselbloem's statement is a
positive step."
Greek negotiators will meet officials of the troika of
lenders - EU, ECB and IMF - soon, most likely in Brussels on
Friday, to prepare Monday's main Eurogroup meeting on debt
talks, a spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem
told reporters earlier, raising hopes of a possible deal.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)