ATHENS, April 9 Euro zone deputy finance ministers gave Athens a six working day deadline to come up with revised reform proposals so that a deal can be reached at a Eurogroup meeting on April 24 to unlock bailout aid, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Thursday.

"A deadline of six working days was given to the Greek side to present proposals that can be acceptable by creditors," the paper said.

The two sides met in Brussels on Wednesday.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)