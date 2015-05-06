BRUSSELS May 6 Greece's international creditors rejected on Wednesday accusations by Athens that divisions between them were making a deal on more funding in exchange for reforms impossible.

The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement they shared the same objective of helping Greece achieve financial stability and growth.

The statement appears to be a response to a statement on Tuesday by a Greek government official that achieving progress in talks was difficult because of divisions between the EU and the IMF on what could or could not be accepted from Athens.

"The institutions continue to work closely together toward that goal. All three institutions are working hard to achieve concrete progress on 11 May," the three institutions said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)