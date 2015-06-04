* EU/IMF demand pension, labour reform not be rolled back
* Axing low-income pensioners' benefit to save 800 mln
euros/yr
* Deal would unlock nearly 11 bln euros of aid
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 4 Greece's EU/IMF lenders have
asked Athens to commit to sell off state assets, enforce pension
cuts and press on with labour reforms, two sources familiar with
the plan said on Thursday, demands that would cross the Greek
government's "red lines".
If Greece were to accept the plan, lenders would aim to
unlock 10.9 billion euros in unused bank bailout funds that were
returned to the European Financial Stability Fund. This would
enable Greece to cover its financial needs through July and
August, the sources said.
In a five-page proposal presented to Greek Prime Alexis
Tsipras in Brussels on Wednesday, EU/IMF lenders asked Athens to
reduce spending on pensions by 1 percent of gross domestic
product and promise not to reverse any legislated reforms, the
sources said.
They also demanded Athens raise 1.8 billion euros - or 1
percent of GDP - by increasing value-added tax to 11 percent for
items including drugs and 23 percent for items including
electricity, the sources told Reuters.
They want Greece to scrap a benefit for low income
pensioners, called EKAS, to save 800 million euros by 2016 - a
move that if accepted, would force Tsipras to violate his pledge
to avoid any new pension cuts.
The proposal also calls for a hike in healthcare
contributions by Greeks and a cut in the fuel subsidy.
The lenders have also demanded Tsipras not make any
unilateral move to restore collective bargaining rights and
raise minimum wage level to pre-crisis levels - pledges he made
before coming to power in January.
The proposal also asks Athens to commit to privatising Grid
operator ADMIE, Greece's major ports in Piraeus and
Thessaloniki, the former airport complex of
Hellenikon, Greece's biggest oil refinery Hellenic Petroleum
and Greek telecoms operator OTE.
Some of the asset sales mentioned - like ADMIE and
Hellenikon - have been staunchly opposed by Tsipras's Syriza
party.
The proposal does not make any mention of offering debt
relief to Athens, the sources said, which was one of the
government's major demands though the two sides have suggested
it could be dealt with at a later stage.
