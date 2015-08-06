BRUSSELS Aug 6 Talks with Greece on a third
bailout are moving ahead in a satisfactory way and reaching an
agreement is possible before August 20, the European Commission
said on Thursday.
The Commission comments were in response to remarks by a
German government official in the Bild daily, that reaching a
deal by Aug 20, when Greece has to buy back 3.5 billion euros of
its bonds from the European Central Bank, was "not achievable".
"What President Juncker himself said yesterday in an
interview remains valid that the negotiations with the Greek
authorities are 'progressing in a satisfactory way', that he
believes 'an agreement this month preferably before August 20 is
possible' because, as you know, August 20 is the date for an
important payment to the ECB," Commission spokeswoman Mina
Andreeva said.
"We believe that this is an ambitious and yet possible
timetable," she told a daily news briefing in response to a
question about the Bild story.
She said that since the negotiations with Athens were
conducted by the Commission, the International Monetary Fund and
the European Stability Mechanism, they were better placed to
assess progress than government officials.
"In line with the ESM treaty and also based on a mandate
given by member states the talks and an assessment of progress
are being done by the Commission together with the IMF as well
as the ESM in this case. Our teams are on the ground now since
almost two weeks and they report satisfactory progress," she
said.
She said EU deputy finance ministers would discuss the state
of talks in a teleconference on Friday evening.
(Reporting By Barbara Lewis and Jan Strupczewski)