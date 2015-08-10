(Repeats overnight item without changes)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Aug 9 Greece hopes to conclude
negotiations with international creditors by early Tuesday at
the latest, a Greek official said as talks continued in Athens
on a new multi-billion euro bailout designed to keep the country
from financial ruin.
Greece's finance and economy ministers were locked in
negotiations with representatives of creditors on Sunday, which
stretched until the early hours of Monday. Greek officials have
previously said they expect the bailout accord to go to the
country's parliament for approval by Aug. 18.
"Efforts are being made to conclude the negotiations, the
horizon is by Monday night or early Tuesday," said a Greek
official who declined to be named.
"When the new bailout comes to parliament for a vote it will
be one bill with two articles - one article will be the loan
agreement and the MoU (memorandum of understanding) and the
second article will be the prior actions," the official said,
referring to measures Greece needs to take for the bailout
accord to take effect.
A second official said: "From 12 midnight the two sides
started the final stretch, discussing the final stretch -
combing through the final text, sentence by sentence, word by
word."
The negotiations began on July 20. A senior Greek finance
official told Reuters the aim was for euro zone finance
ministers to review the accord on Friday, Aug. 14.
Athens is negotiating with European Union institutions and
the International Monetary Fund for up to 86 billion euros ($94
billion) in fresh loans to stave off economic collapse and stay
in the euro zone.
The bailout must be in place by Aug. 20, when Greece has a
repayment falling due to the European Central Bank.
One senior EU official said there had been "outstanding
cooperation" from the Greek side, which was keen to have a deal
in place the soonest possible.
But the official said sticking points for some member states
was still the size of the overall bailout, which some wanted
reduced from the up to 86 billion agreed at the euro summit last
month because of the political sensitivity.
For the Greek side, Greek sources said a key source of
concern was how to deal with a mountain of non-performing loans
in the banking sector, a factor likely to weigh on a potential
recapitalisation bill for the banks.
The Greek side wants to set up a 'bad bank' to handle this,
while creditors want non performing loans bundled and sold to
distressed asset funds. Non performing loans represented about
35 percent of overall loan portfolios in the first quarter of
2015, a level likely to increase during recent weeks from the
imposition of capital controls.
The size of the first tranche, which is likely to be at
least 20 billion euros, was also a source of some concern among
lenders.
Of that figure, Greece needs a 10 billion euro buffer for
bank recapitalisation, 7 billion to reimburse the bridge loan
for July and more than 3 billion to pay the ECB in August.
"Until the MoU is on the table and signed, we are still
cautious," the EU official said.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, additional reporting by Jan
Strupczewski; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Digby
Lidstone)