* Reforms unlock 1 bln euros in bailout funds
* Parliament to vote on bill on Tuesday
* Greece must then pass other reforms
By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Dec 11 Greece and its international
lenders have struck a deal on the latest set of reforms needed
for Athens to receive 1 billion euros in further bailout aid,
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Friday.
The reforms relate to a new privatisation fund, a shake-up
of the power sector, and how to open up the market for
non-performing loans. Parliament will vote on the bill next
week, Tsakalotos said.
The two sides reached agreement on the structure of the new
privatisation fund whose revenues will be used to boost
investment and pay down the national debt, as demanded by
Germany and other creditors.
"The new fund will have a supervisory board which will be
appointed by both the government and the lenders," a government
official told Reuters.
Greece will pick three and the lenders two of the
supervisory board's members but both sides will have veto
rights, the official said.
The board will name the management of the new fund which
will consist of Greece's current privatisation fund (HRADF), the
bank rescue fund (HFSF), real estate assets and state holdings
in public utilities, the official said.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government wants to
speed up negotiations and open the way for talks on debt relief,
seeking urgently to convince Greeks that their sacrifices will
be rewarded.
MORE REFORMS
Greece and its lenders also agreed that the state will take
a stake of at least 51 percent in power grid operator (ADMIE),
which is now fully owned by the dominant power utility PPC
. The rest will be privatised, an Energy Ministry
official said. PPC itself is 51 percent state-owned.
"We are already achieving significant victories in this hard
negotiation with our lenders like the one we achieved yesterday
by keeping ADMIE in state hands," Tsipras told parliament.
Athens halted the sale of a 66 percent stake in ADMIE after
Tsipras won a January election. It agreed under a third bailout
deal in August to either restart the tender or find other ways
to open up the electricity market.
A 20 percent stake in the grid operator will be sold to a
private investor and 29 percent will be floated on the Athens
stock exchange, the Energy Ministry official said.
"We are open and we will try to have a European electricity
transmission operator also participating as a minority
shareholder," the official said.
ADMIE has a book value of about 900 million euros ($985
million) and Greece will appoint an independent valuer to assess
the price it has to pay PPC for the majority stake. It was not
clear how the cash-strapped government would pay.
But Athens is still struggling to keep non-performing loans
(NPLs) to small business and consumers out of the clutches of
'vulture funds' that buy loan books of distressed debt at a
discount and try to recover the money.
Economy Minister George Stathakis said the agreement for
NPLs would open up the market for loan transfers but excludes
mortgages for primary homes, consumer loans and those of small
and medium enterprises for which there will be a regulatory
framework by Feb. 15.
The latest reform bill is expected to be submitted to
parliament on Saturday. The government aims to secure
parliament's approval on Tuesday to get the 1 billion euro
tranche by Dec. 18.
It will then have to pass other reforms, including a major
restructuring of the ailing pension system, to conclude its
first bailout review and open talks about debt relief.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)