BRUSSELS, June 28 Greece's creditors offered on Friday to let it set a reduced rate of value-added tax for hotels, according to a document released by the European Commission on Sunday as it sought to persuade Greeks their government had rejected a fair deal.

Creditors previously proposed raising VAT for hotels to the standard 23 percent, according to a confidential negotiating document from June 20 which was seen by Reuters.

In the latest proposals, which the Greek government rejected in a move it wants to have endorsed by a referendum next Sunday, hotels, part of Greece's vital tourism industry, would be subject to a reduced rate of 13 percent, along with basic food, water and energy, the Commission document showed.

Restaurants and caterers would pay the higher rate, however. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)