BRUSSELS, June 28 Greece's creditors offered on
Friday to let it set a reduced rate of value-added tax for
hotels, according to a document released by the European
Commission on Sunday as it sought to persuade Greeks their
government had rejected a fair deal.
Creditors previously proposed raising VAT for hotels to the
standard 23 percent, according to a confidential negotiating
document from June 20 which was seen by Reuters.
In the latest proposals, which the Greek government rejected
in a move it wants to have endorsed by a referendum next Sunday,
hotels, part of Greece's vital tourism industry, would be
subject to a reduced rate of 13 percent, along with basic food,
water and energy, the Commission document showed.
Restaurants and caterers would pay the higher rate, however.
