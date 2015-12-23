ATHENS Dec 23 Greece's Prime Alexis Tsipras
said on Wednesday his leftist-led coalition government had
handed a USB stick with data on thousands of suspect banking
transactions to a prosecutor, and said tax evaders would have
one last chance to own up.
At the last cabinet meeting of 2015, Tsipras said the
government's secretary general met last week with Herve
Falciani, a former HSBC employee who leaked information on
clients and their tax situation.
Falciani was sentenced to five years in prison for espionage
by a Paris court in November.
A court official said the secretary obtained from Falciani
new data which may help an investigation into a list of more
than 2,000 names of potential tax evaders, known in Greece as
'the Lagarde list'.
"These initiatives will continue and there will be a barrage
of developments because this is a government that has the
political will," Tsipras told ministers.
Widespread tax evasion was largely blamed for Greece's
financial woes and its debt crisis. The government has promised
to crack down on tax dodgers and also wants to use the proceeds
to help ease the plight of the poor.
But after five years of austerity, Greeks are angry with
politicians over their failure to stop the tax cheats and
corruption. The investigation of the Lagarde-list has not
produced significant results.
To convince Greeks that their sacrifices are paying off, the
government will support judicial authorities "ethically,
politically and materially", a spokeswoman for the government
said separately.
Last week, Greek financial prosecutors raided a UBS
office in Athens, seizing records as part of an
investigation into possible tax evasion by holders of large bank
deposits abroad.
Tsipras also told Wednesday's cabinet meeting that Athens
would table a bill in January giving tax evaders a last chance
to voluntarily disclose money they transferred abroad that has
not been taxed.
"We will give them a last chance to present the money and
pay their share to the Greek state, without facing the
consequences which sooner or later they would face, if they
don't do so," Tsipras said.
