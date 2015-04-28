By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, April 29
ATHENS, April 29 Greece's parliament passed a
bill on Wednesday to reopen the state broadcaster abruptly
unplugged nearly two years ago, in a symbolic move to heal what
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a "great wound" of the
country's bailout programme.
Re-opening The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) has
been a priority for his leftist Syriza party, which fiercely
protested the way television screens went black at midnight on
June 11, 2013, after the then conservative-led government
decided to shutter the 75-year-old institution.
"This government is determined to put an end to the black
screen. This government of the left is re-opening ERT," said
Syriza lawmaker Yiorgos Pantzas, hours before the bill to revive
ERT passed.
ERT, which cost 300 million euros ($326 million) a year to
run, was replaced with a slim-downed broadcaster named NERIT,
which is expected to be merged or absorbed by ERT.
NERIT was shunned by many at first, but has since seen
ratings pick up. ERT ran three domestic TV channels and several
radio stations before going off the air.
The government has said that all of the roughly 2,500 staff
who were made redundant after the closure, including 600
journalists, would be rehired at an annual cost of about 30
million euros. This would be covered through an existing charge
on electricity bills of three euros a month.
Athens, locked in talks with its lenders for months in an
effort to reach a deal that could unfreeze financial aid, has
promised not to take any measures that would "negatively impact
fiscal targets." It has vowed to trim operational costs and
waste, and revive ERT while keeping NERIT employees.
The government was expected to outline details of its plans
in coming months.
ERT's shock closure, with newscasters cut off in
mid-sentence, was one of the most drastic measures to help meet
the terms of the country's 240 billion-euro international
bailout.
It sparked a wave of protests and the withdrawal of a
partner from the coalition government at the time, igniting what
many view as the beginning of Syriza's rise to power.
For weeks, journalists broadcast a bootleg news channel over
the Internet, defying management orders to leave the shuttered
broadcaster's headquarters. Hundreds rallied outside the
building in daily protests, as musicians from ERT's national
symphony orchestra performed, some in tears. The government has
said it plans to rehire the musicians.
"We won't forget and won't write off the black of ERT," said
parliament speaker and Syriza lawmaker Zoe Constantopoulou who
had joined protesters against the closure. "It marked the
beginning of a reverse course which activated our people's
democratic reflexes."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alan Crosby)