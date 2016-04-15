WASHINGTON, April 15 Greece's primary surplus
target for years to come must be realistic and the 3.5 percent
of GDP goal set by its euro zone lenders from 2018 onwards is
not, the head of the International Monetary Fund's European
Department Poul Thomsen said on Friday.
Unless it takes new measures, Greece will slump back into a
primary deficit - the budget balance before debt servicing costs
- of 1-1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, Thomsen
told a news conference.
"Greece's fiscal adjustment since the beginning has been
extraordinary... (but) since the start of 2014, Greece has found
it difficult to sustain that adjustment," Thomsen said.
"We had a primary surplus, at some stage getting close to
1.5 percent on an annualised basis, but this could not be
sustained and we are back to a notable primary deficit of
perhaps 1-1.5 pct this year, in the absence of new measures,"
Thomsen said.
The euro zone bailout programme assumes that Greece will
have to reach a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018
and keep it there for decades.
"Even if Greece could get to 3.5 percent, we don't think it
is credible to assume that for decades, for many decades, Greece
would maintain a surplus of 3.5," Thomsen said.
"Greece is a country with huge unemployment and we question
if it is plausible for a country with such high unemployment and
social pressures to be running such big surpluses over many
political cycles to come," he said.
"So we are cautioning that the Debt Sustainability Analysis
(DSA), the debt relief, need to be calibrated on something that
we think is more realistic," he said.
"We strongly believe that the DSA needs to be based on a
lower target as far as calibrating the debt relief is
concerned," Thomsen said.
Thomsen said the discussion about what Greece needed to
change now focused on its "exceptionally generous" exemptions in
its personal income tax, that effectively exempted 55 percent of
households, while the euro zone average was 18 percent.
Greece also had a relatively high income threshold from
which tax had to be paid - 9,500 euros per year - more than in
richer countries like Germany. He said that further tax rises
would not work, but that Greece needed to broaden its tax base.
He also said that the IMF did not want Athens to further
reduce discretionary government spending which was already among
the lowest in Europe.
"As a result hospitals are complaining they don't have
syringes and busses are not driving because they don't have
spare parts," Thomsen said.
"So we don't think it is credible to have a programme that
assumes a further reduction in that kind of spending," he said.
"I hope we can reach an agreement soon," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)