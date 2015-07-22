* For a related graphic click: link.reuters.com/dyx25w
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, July 22 Greece and its euro
zone partners formally launched talks on July 17 designed to
lead to a third bailout programme for Athens that could total 86
billion euros ($93.4 billion) over three years.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the euro zone's finance
ministers, said the negotiations would take four weeks, although
he acknowledged that "some call me an optimist".
Greece also secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion euros
on the same day for a three-month period to tide it over until
the bailout package is agreed.
That money will be enough to see it through July, but would
not cover payments due in August, notably 3.4 billion euros due
to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20.
Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said Aug. 20
was the final date for an agreement.
Assuming agreement on a new set of reforms were reached by
then, it would be likely to signed and ratified by some national
parliaments in September. Before that, the International
Monetary Fund must produce an updated analysis of Greece's debt
sustainability.
The IMF has said it can only participate in a programme if
the country's debt sustainability is assured in the medium-term.
The ECB's banking supervision arm will conduct a
comprehensive assessment of the state of Greece's banks after
the summer to determine their capital needs. Up to 25 billion
euros of the proposed bailout are earmarked for bank
recapitalisation and possible resolution.
If a deal is ratified in September, a first quarterly review
of Greece's progress and economy would be conducted in December.
Euro zone countries have agreed to consider debt relief for
Greece in the form of "possible longer grace and payment
periods" once a first review is concluded positively.
The following are key dates in Greece's funding talks with
its euro zone partners, the ECB and the IMF, as well as a list
of upcoming payments the Greek government needs to make.
JULY
22 - Greek parliament set to vote on second set of measures
demanded by euro zone partners (after first set on July 17). The
demands are for a major overhaul of the civil justice system to
judicial process and reduce costs and the transposition in
national law of EU rules on bank resolution, including "bail-in"
mechanisms to ensure shareholders and creditors share the costs
of a failed bank, rather than taxpayers.
AUGUST
20 - Greece due to redeem five-year bond held by European
Central Bank, with principal and interest of 3.4 billion euros.
SEPTEMBER
Potential signing and ratification of third bailout programme
under European Stability Mechanism
11 - Next scheduled meeting of euro zone finance ministers
OCTOBER
17 - Expiry of three-month bridge loan from European
Financial Stability Mechanism.
DECEMBER
Potential first quarterly review of Greek progress in third
bailout.
Upcoming payments for the Greek government (in millions of
euros)
Date Amount Due to Details
Aug 6 188 IMF* (interest/charges)
Aug 20 3,372 ECB** (5-year bond, 6.10 pct)
Sep 7 307 IMF (repayment)
Sep 14 346 IMF (repayment)
Sep 16 576 IMF (repayment)
Sep 21 346 IMF (repayment)
Oct 13 461 IMF (repayment)
Oct 29 174 Hellenic (loan repayment)
Railways
Nov 1 174 IMF (interest/charges)
Dec 7 307 IMF (repayment)
Dec 16 576 IMF (repayment)
Dec 21 346 IMF (repayment)
* IMF payments are due in SDRs (special drawing rights),
which can vary in value over time. The rate on July 21 was 1 SDR
= $1.389160. The euro values above are based on a rate of 1 euro
= $1.0859
** ECB payment due on Aug 20 consists of 3.020 billion euros
related to bonds held under the ECB's SMP (Securities Markets
Programme) intervention, 168 million euros of ANFA (Agreement on
Net Financial Assets) bonds held by national central banks and
184 million euros of interest for the ECB's SMP bonds.
Maturing T-bills (in millions of euros)
Date Amount T-bill maturities
Aug 7 1,000 6-month, 2.70 pct
Aug 14 1,400 3-month, 2.70 pct
Sep 4 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct
Sep 11 1,600 3-month, 2.70 pct
Sep 18 1,600 3-month, 2.70 pct
Oct 9 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct
Oct 16 1,000 3-month, 2.70 pct
Nov 6 1,400 6-month, 2.97 pct
Dec 11 2,000 6-month, 2.97 pct
Greece rolls over its T-bills every month
Sources: IMF, Greek Finance Ministry, ECB, Reuters Eikon
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing
by Paul Taylor and Jon Boyle)