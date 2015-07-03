By Nigel Stephenson
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Traders at some of London's
biggest banks will be at their desks on Sunday for Greece's
cliffhanger referendum but, in line with market reaction to the
crisis so far, the degree of reinforcement is likely to be
modest.
Citi, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are among banks
bringing in staff for the crucial hours around the result of the
Greek vote, which will close at 5 p.m. London time (1600 GMT)
unless an extension is announced. The first exit polls are
expected soon after, and first official projections of the
result at around 1800 GMT.
"Between London and Asia, you will have coverage on the
relevant trading desks - Sunday night in London, while for Asia
it will be a slightly early morning for them. Not huge amounts,
just a handful of staff in case clients need something," a
spokesperson at JPMorgan said.
Barclays said research, sales and trading staff would
monitor the referendum over the weekend.
"The FX teams will be in the office from 5 p.m. on Sunday
afternoon to follow developments," a spokesman said.
London staff would overlap with Asian trading, which would
start at 0130 GMT on Monday.
Other major banks, including HSBC and UBS, will mostly be
relying on traders in their Asian offices.
The referendum result is highly uncertain, with polls
suggesting the 'Yes' and 'No' camps are evenly split.
"I will be toiling away on the sofa with a cup of tea and my
iPad throughout the night," said Simon Derrick, head of FX
research at BNY Mellon. "But I could be in bed by 11 p.m. on
Sunday night if it all sorts itself out."
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called for a 'No' vote
rejecting reforms demanded by international creditors in
exchange for vitally needed funds.
Greece has already defaulted on an International Monetary
Fund loan and failure to agree terms could ultimately see it
leave the euro zone.
Contagion from Greece to other countries has been limited,
as the bulk of its debt is now in the hands of governments or
multinational lenders. While the yield premium that investors
demand to hold Italian or Spanish bonds rather than low-risk
German benchmarks has widened this week, the moves have been
nothing like as big as in previous flare-ups in the crisis in
2011 and 2012.
London traders and other bank staff have been called in for
a few Sunday shifts in recent months, including last September's
referendum on independence for Scotland and this May's British
general election.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Marius Zaharia, John Geddie,
Patrick Graham, Lionel Laurent, Anirban Nag and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)