By Annika Breidthardt
DUBLIN, April 13 An inspection team of
international lenders has finished its review of Greece's reform
progress, paving the way for another 10 billion euros aid
payment, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Saturday.
The deal reached on Friday, concludes the first review by
the so-called "troika" of the European Commission, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank since
they unlocked fresh aid in December, staving off a chaotic
bankruptcy.
In exchange for the December deal in Greece's 240-billion
euro bailout, Athens passed a fresh round of austerity measures.
"The third review mission of the programme was completed
last night in Athens with a staff level agreement," one delegate
with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
The official added the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers and the IMF's board would each likely discuss the
agreement in May, a condition for the money to actually be paid.
Klaus Regling, the head of the euro zone's rescue funds,
said on Friday the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
under which Greece's rescue is handled, stood ready to disburse
10 billion euros ($13 billion) to Athens once conditions were
met.
"Greece would get 2.8 billion euros after the milestones
have been met. In addition 7.2 billion (euros are) available in
bonds to recapitalise the banks. This is based on a tranche
already approved last December," he told reporters.
Greece has received about 200 billion euros in rescue loans
since its first bailout in May in 2010. But despite imposing a
75-percent debt cut on private-sector bondholders and receiving
debt relief from its official lenders last year, it is still far
from returning to bond markets.
The recapitalisation of Greece's banks and shrinking the
country's spendthrift public sector had been key issues on the
agenda of talks with the troika, which resumed its visit in
Athens earlier this month.
Plans for Greece's National Bank to integrate its
newly acquired rival Eurobank were suspended this week
after the troika raised issues over the size of the merged
entity and the banks said they were unlikely to raise enough
capital to stay private.
Lay-offs are also a sensitive issue in Greece where
unemployment has hit a record high of 27.2 percent and the
economy is now in its sixth year of recession.
With the country's constitution protecting state workers
from dismissal, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in an
interview with a newspaper on Saturday that the government could
reduce staff by scrapping job positions.
"There is no doubt we need a smaller but also better public
sector," Samaras said. "The constitution doesn't ban the
dismissal of state workers whose position has been scrapped."
Samaras was expected to meet the ruling coalition's party
leaders on Saturday and discuss the progress of the talks with
the troika. ($1 = 0.7635 euros)