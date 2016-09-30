BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Greece is likely to meet by next week the conditions for the release of a 2.8 billion euro loan from the euro zone, concluding a first phase of an aid and reform plan agreed with international lenders, senior euro zone officials said on Friday.

"We are not quite there yet, there are some actions still outstanding, but the Greek authorities are extremely firm they will finalise them by Wednesday next week," one senior euro zone official said.

This would leave enough time for euro zone ministers meeting on Oct. 10 in Luxembourg to agree on the disbursement.

For the funds to be released, the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the euro zone bailout fund and the International Monetary Fund will have to prepare a report before the finance ministers' meeting on Greece's compliance with the agreed reform programme.

"My expectation is that a disbursement would be politically authorised," the senior official said. A second euro zone official voiced the same conviction. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)