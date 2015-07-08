ATHENS, July 8 Cash-strapped Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($1.80 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, managing to keep its public finances afloat as Athens negotiates a last-minute deal with creditors.

With 2.0 billion euros of six-month paper maturing on July 10, debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.

In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renewed their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's move to hold a referendum on creditors' demands for austerity prompted a breakdown in talks with creditors, forcing Greece to shut its banks and leaving its future in the euro zone in doubt.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on July 10.

Athens will have to roll over another issue of three-month T-bills maturing on July 17, one billion euros worth.

(1 US dollar = 0.9051 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)