ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.28 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a
maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat as it heads
for elections on Sept. 20.
With 1.4 billion euros of six-month paper maturing on Sept.
4, debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last
sale. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on Sept 4.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
