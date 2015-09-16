ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.46 billion) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance
a maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat as it heads
for a national election on Sept. 20.
Debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale earlier this month. In
the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the
last sale. The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids.
Settlement will be on Sept. 18, the same day that 1.6
billion euros of six-month bills mature.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by John
Stonestreet)