BRIEF-TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK
ATHENS Oct 14 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($927.14 million) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.
The yield was 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 188 million euros in non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on October 16.
($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
* Adage Capital Partners reports 6.26 pct passive stake in Select Energy Services Inc as of April 21 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oZ1Wte) Further company coverage: