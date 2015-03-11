* 3-month T-bills to yield 2.70 pct, up 20 bps on Feb sale

* Athens must roll over another 1.6 bln euros on March 20 (Adds details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 11 Greece sold all 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) of three-month Treasury bills put up for auction on Wednesday, but had to pay a higher yield at a sale that tested its ability to raise funds amid a cash squeeze.

With aid from its official creditors on hold and foreign investors shunning its debt, Athens is scrambling to meet this month's funding needs, which include maturing treasury paper and a 1.5 billion euro loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund.

The country's debt agency PDMA sold all the paper it offered on Wednesday but at a yield of 2.70 percent, up 20 basis points from a previous sale in February.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from February, showing no deterioration in demand despite tight liquidity conditions. Local banks are believed to do most of the purchasing, aware that Greece could default if the sales flop.

Athens faces another test on March 20 when it will need to refinance a further 1.6 billion euros of maturing three month treasury paper.

Issuing T-bills is the only source of commercial borrowing for the leftist government of newly-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which has yet to be given any extra leeway by its EU/IMF lenders to increase the amount of T-bill issues.

Athens has already hit a ceiling of 15 billion euros in outstanding short-dated paper set by its lenders.

The government has asked for the ceiling to be raised as foreign investors have largely fled the local market, but euro zone partners have refused thus far on fears that it would be tantamount to central bank financing of governments.

Although Greece recently secured a four-month extension to its bailout programme, the accord did not give Athens access to funds pledged to it from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.

To obtain that badly needed cash, it needs to agree on revised austerity measures and economic reforms with creditors, who have expressed frustration at the slow pace of progress.

Officials are due to meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the situation and try to find a way forward.

With tax revenues tumbling in January, Greece is scrambling to tap any available funds to cover its March spending needs, which includes some 1.5 billion euros in wages and pensions.

Greece is set to take more than half a billion euros of funds sitting in the country's bank rescue fund, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government has been also looking to tap into the cash reserves of pension funds and public sector entities through repo transactions. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)