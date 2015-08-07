ATHENS Aug 7 Greece will sell 875 million euros
($955 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Aug. 12 to
refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday, its
second rollover this month.
Athens successfully refinanced six-month paper earlier this
week, managing to keep its public finances afloat as the
government negotiates a third bailout with its international
creditors.
In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Aug. 14. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
(1 US dollar = 0.9158 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)