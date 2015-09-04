ATHENS, Sept 4 Greece will sell 1.0 billion
euros ($1.15 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Sept. 9
to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
Athens successfully refinanced three-month paper last month,
managing to keep its public finances afloat as it heads for
national elections on Sept. 20. The T-bills were priced to yield
2.70 percent.
In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Sept. 11.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no
commission is to be paid.
(1 US dollar = 0.8967 euro)
