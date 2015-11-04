ATHENS Nov 4 Greece sold 1.137,5 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat.

Debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.

In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 263 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The settlement date will be Nov. 6. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Michele Kambas)