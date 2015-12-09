UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
ATHENS Dec 9 Greece sold 2.925 billion euros ($3.20 billion) of six-month and three-month T-bills to refinance maturing debt, the country's debt agency said on Wednesday.
It raised 1.625 billion euros from the new six-month securities at a yield of 2.97 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.30, unchanged compared to the previous sale.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.
Greece also sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month bills at a yield of 2.70 percent with the cover ratio at 1.30, also unchanged from a November sale.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The settlement day for the issues will be December 11. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
WASHINGTON, May 9 A 20 percent import tax, backed by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives, is unlikely to win enough support from the Senate Finance Committee to be part of any Senate tax reform bill, the panel's Republican chairman said on Tuesday.