WASHINGTON, June 16 The Obama administration
urged Greece on Tuesday to make a "serious" move toward reaching
a compromise with its international creditors, warning that
failure to strike a deal would create hardship for the Greek
people.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras by phone the global economy could also suffer if
Athens can't reach a deal with creditors.
"Lew underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move
to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors," a Treasury
official said in a statement.
