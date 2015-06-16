WASHINGTON, June 16 The Obama administration urged Greece on Tuesday to make a "serious" move toward reaching a compromise with its international creditors, warning that failure to strike a deal would create hardship for the Greek people.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by phone the global economy could also suffer if Athens can't reach a deal with creditors.

"Lew underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors," a Treasury official said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)