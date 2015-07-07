(Adds quote)
By Philippe Wojazer
BRUSSELS, July 7 Greece's new finance minister
clearly wanted to avoid alienating his European colleagues as
had his fast-talking predecessor. He took a note to their first
meeting that read: "No triumphalism."
Euclid Tsakalotos perhaps saw a risk of sounding smug after
Greeks backed their left-wing government last Sunday against
European Union leaders by rejecting a bailout proposal that
called for stringent austerity measures.
Clutching a sheet of Brussels hotel notepaper as he arrived
for Tuesday's emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers,
Tsakalotos appeared to have made speaking notes for himself.
After "update on political situation", he appeared to refer
to the referendum with "Ref, of course ... rejection of
instit(ution)s proposals ... mostly I think on viability
grounds.
"No triumphalism."
It seemed to work. Officials found him easier to deal with
than Yanis Varoufakis, a fellow Marxist academic economist who
resigned after Sunday's referendum, saying Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras felt talks would go more smoothly without him.
As euro zone leaders held a summit late on Tuesday to
discuss prospects for Greece, one official familiar with the
ministers' talks said of Tsakalotos: "Much better than
Varoufakis. More conciliatory, constructive - and modest."
Another, who also praised his intelligence and modesty, said
Tsakalotos had broken the ice with a witty play on the forename
he shares with the ancient Greek mathematician.
According to Euclid, the official quoted Tsakalotos as
saying two parallel lines can never meet. But with positions
converging after five months of conflict, the new Greek minister
said the euro zone was now in a world of "non-Euclidian
geometry".
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Toni Reinhold)