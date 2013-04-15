BRUSSELS, April 15 The next, 2.8 billion euro
aid payment to Greece could be agreed soon after an inspection
team of international lenders concluded the country's debt
remained on a sustainable track, the European Union and the IMF
said on Monday.
"The recent steps taken by the authorities suggest that the
March milestones are likely to be achieved in the near future
and hence the disbursement of the related 2.8 billion euros from
the EFSF tranche remaining from the previous review could be
agreed soon by the euro area member states," the European
Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Central Bank said in a statement.
"The mission's view is that debt sustainability remains on
track," the statement said, adding: "The mission and the
authorities agreed that the economic outlook is largely
unchanged from the previous review, with continued prospects for
a gradual return to growth in 2014."