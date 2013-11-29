* Cancelled trip could delay payment of further aid
* Inspectors had been due to visit Athens next week
* Postponement piles pressure on Greece to meet pledges
* "Troika" heads due after Dec. 9: finance minister
By John O'Donnell, Luke Baker and Harry Papachristou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Nov 29 Inspectors from the EU
and IMF have postponed a planned visit to Greece, officials told
Reuters on Friday, a move that marks a new low in relations
between the parties and could delay aid payments to Athens.
The Greek government said it still expects differences with
the troika to be bridged.
The decision to postpone the visit may be an attempt by the
European Central Bank, European Commission and International
Monetary Fund - together known as the 'troika' - to try to bring
Athens to heel as frustration grows over Greece's failure to
complete the reforms it has promised in return for aid.
It is a potential embarrassment for the Greek government,
which wants to be able to show it is hitting its targets and
bouncing back before it takes over the rotating presidency of
the European Union for six months from the start of next year.
The troika visits Athens regularly to check on progress on
its bailout commitments and take decisions on whether to release
further instalments of loans, with frequent standoffs over
whether Greece is meeting its obligations.
The inspectors had been due to assess Greece's progress
before the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meets on
Dec. 9. That meeting will decide whether to approve the
disbursement of the next tranche of aid.
"It has to be clear that there is a chance of reaching
agreement with Athens about reforms before the troika goes over
there," said one official.
He and a second euro zone official said the postponement
could delay the approval of the next tranche, although the
announcement may also spur Athens into action.
Greece's finance minister Yannis Stournaras said late on
Friday that junior staff of the troika would return to Athens
next week, as planned, and its heads would arrive after the
Eurogroup meeting, aiming to complete talks by the end of the
year.
"This (the postponement) isn't troubling me," he told
reporters according to a finance ministry statement. "The troika
will come after the Eurogroup with the aim to conclude (an
agreement) by the end of the year."
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said last week he
wanted the review to finish before Athens assumes the
Presidency.
A spokesman for the European Commission said discussions
with Athens would continue. "We have not yet taken a decision on
precisely when the mission will return," he said.
TROUBLE WITH THE TROIKA
While it's possible the differences will be bridged in the
coming days, Greece has no immediate funding pressures and can
probably delay on reforms for a while longer.
Athens is due to receive up to 5.9 billion euros ($8
billion) of loans by the end of the year, according to the
latest schedule published by its creditors.
About 1.85 billion euros of Greek bonds mature on Jan. 11,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The next big bond maturities,
worth about 9.3 billion euros, are in May next year.
Stournaras said on Friday he would focus on resolving issues
that would release 1 billion euros of that money, which are
mainly linked to the partial or entire closure of three
loss-making state companies and plans to transfer or dismiss
thousands of underperforming or unneeded civil servants.
The troika's current review has been dragging on since
September and has already been interrupted twice, due to the
reluctance of Greece's fragile, austerity-weary coalition
government to adopt any more unpopular measures to satisfy
lenders.
Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said earlier this month
that some European finance ministers are "losing patience".
By contrast, Ireland has met all its obligations and is
about to emerge from its rescue programme.
Athens has already obtained about 216 billion euros of its
240 billion euro bailout, meaning that about 80 percent of its
debt is in the hands of the EU and the IMF.
In exchange for the loans, it is near balancing its budget,
taking measures that have induced a six-year recession and a
record unemployment rate of more than 27 percent.
The Greek parliament is due to vote its 2014 budget on Dec.
7. Lenders said this month that unless it found new savings,
Athens would miss its surplus target by about 2 billion euros.
But Stournaras said this week that the difference had narrowed
to about 1 billion.
The chances are that if that gap can be narrowed in the
coming days, the troika will immediately reschedule its visit.
Apart from the 2014 budget, Greece and its lenders still
have to agree on an updated fiscal strategy for 2014-2017 and a
new version of an unpopular property tax.
The troika is also pushing Greece to soften restrictions on
large-scale corporate firings, as well as on bank foreclosures
of first homes. Many government lawmakers have vowed to block or
water down these reforms.