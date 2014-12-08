RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
BRUSSELS Dec 8 International inspectors will return to Greece on Tuesday to complete a review of the country's bailout program, the European Union's Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.
Greece will ask on Tuesday for a two-month extension of its bailout plan. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.