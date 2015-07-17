GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
ATHENS, July 17 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will keep his portfolio in a reshuffle to be announced later on Friday, a government source said.
Tsakalotos, the chief negotiator in bailout talks with foreign creditors, became finance minister on July 6, replacing Yanis Varoufakis, who stepped down after clashing with European partners.
The reshuffle was made necessary by a revolt among lawmakers of the leftwing Syriza party, which saw three ministers and deputy minister vote against the government in a vote on the bailout in parliament. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering