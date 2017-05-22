RPT-Investor activists sceptical about MSCI China inclusion
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks
ATHENS May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on how debt relief measures could work in Greece, the country's finance minister said early Tuesday after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how the country's debt mountain could be resolved.
"The feeling was .... more work was needed to be able to have that kind of clarity that the financial markets understood and the greek people understood (of) what to expect at the end of the programme period in terms of debt relief," Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told journalists in Brussels.
Tsakalotos said he was optimistic that a definitive deal could be brokered over the next three weeks.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)
LIMA, June 22 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Prime Minister Fernando Zavala as the country's new finance minister on Friday, a government source told Reuters.