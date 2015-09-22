(Adds detail)

ATHENS, Sept 22 Euclid Tsakalotos is to be reappointed Greek finance minister in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's new cabinet, a senior source in the leftist Syriza party said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be named, told Reuters that the Oxford-trained economist would be included in the cabinet line-up expected to be announced by Tuesday evening.

Tsakalotos helped negotiate Greece's 86-billion-euro ($96 billion) bailout from international lenders this year, yanking Greece from the brink of bankruptcy and ejection from the euro zone.

Media reports earlier on Tuesday suggested Tsakalotos was having second thoughts about taking the post again.

A priority for the incoming government will be to oversee a recapitalisation of the country's banks by the end of the year.

Tsipras has also said that discussions on debt relief would be his "first big battle" following his victory in the national election on Sept. 20. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)