Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
LONDON Nov 10 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday that any agreement on Greek debt relief should include grace periods of 15-20 years that would encourage long-term investment.
"It is absolutely vital that we get a clear runway so that people understand that investors can invest for seven, eight, nine years," Tsakalotos said in a lecture at the London School of Economics.
"If there is good will, there are tons of ways to deal with the problem," he said.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson)
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise hike in dividend.