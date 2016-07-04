ATHENS, July 4 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Monday the timing of fully easing capital
controls on the country was contingent on when public confidence
was fully restored in its banking system.
"The more the public believes that the recapitalisation
process was indeed a good one, that the banks are indeed very
stable, that we are indeed taking the appropriate measures to
deal with the bad loans, if ... money starts returning to the
banks, this will help lift capital controls," Tsakalotos told
state TV.
"It's a continuous process of liberalisation," he said.
Greece imposed capital controls a year ago to stem a flight
of deposits from Greeks spooked at the ramifications of a
financial crisis which almost cost the country its position in
the euro zone.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Renee Maltezou)