ATHENS, July 6 Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, will be sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis, a Greek presidency source said.

"Tsakalotos will be sworn in with the political oath as finance minister," the presidency official said. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Matt Robinson)