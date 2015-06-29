ATHENS, June 29 Greece's left-wing government
will respect a Greek decision to press ahead with austerity
long-term, "but we will not be the ones to carry it out," Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.
Tsipras said the result of a referendum on a reform-for-aid
deal with international creditors would be implemented,
whichever way it goes. But, he added: "if the Greek people want
to proceed with austerity plans in perpetuity, which will leave
us unable to lift our heads ... we will respect it, but we will
not be the ones to carry it out."
Tsipras said he stood ready to talk to European leaders to
salvage negotiations, with a Greek default looming on Tuesday.
If they were to offer a deal on Monday, Greece would pay its
debt due on Tuesday.
"My phone is on all day long. Whoever calls, I always pick
up."
(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by
Matt Robinson)