ATHENS, June 29 Greece's left-wing government will respect a Greek decision to press ahead with austerity long-term, "but we will not be the ones to carry it out," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

Tsipras said the result of a referendum on a reform-for-aid deal with international creditors would be implemented, whichever way it goes. But, he added: "if the Greek people want to proceed with austerity plans in perpetuity, which will leave us unable to lift our heads ... we will respect it, but we will not be the ones to carry it out."

Tsipras said he stood ready to talk to European leaders to salvage negotiations, with a Greek default looming on Tuesday. If they were to offer a deal on Monday, Greece would pay its debt due on Tuesday.

"My phone is on all day long. Whoever calls, I always pick up." (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)