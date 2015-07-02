ATHENS, July 2 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
told Greeks on Thursday the problems they face because of closed
banks "will not last long", saying he expected to clinch a new
aid deal with creditors 48 hours after a Sunday referendum.
Tsipras told ANT1 television that scenes in Greece - queues
at cash machines and a crush of elderly Greeks waiting hours for
pensions - were "embarrassing", but he blamed Greece's euro
zone partners that forced the European Central Bank to freeze
vital funding to the banks.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson)